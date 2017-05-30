Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash, other driver charged with DWI

One man is dead following a wreck between a truck and motorcycle Tuesday.

The wreck happened in the 2500 block of Texas Ave. in College Station around 3 a.m.

College Station Police said the motorcycle rider, a 22-year old-man from Bryan was traveling south on Texas Ave when the driver of a truck later identified as 36-year-old Andrew Guedea pulled out from a Days Inn parking lot.

Police said the motorcycle hit the driver side bed of the truck and was thrown off his bike.

He was wearing his helmet at the time, police said.

The rider died on scene. His name won't be released until family is notified.

Police believe Guedea of College Station was intoxicated at the time of the crash. He was arrested and charged with DWI.

The scene was cleared a little after 10 a.m.

