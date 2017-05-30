Deputies investigating dead body found in Brazos County

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding a body in the 5000 block of Wilcox Lane Tuesday morning.

Deputies were dispatched out to the area just before 5:00 a.m. for an unknown problem at the time.

When they arrived on scene, they found a dead man.

Few details are available at this time, but the area has been closed off to the public for the time being.

Authorities are advising everyone to avoid the area until further notice, but they said it doesn’t appear there is a threat to the public.

If you have any information regarding this case, please call the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office at 979-361-4900.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All Rights Reserved.