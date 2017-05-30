Body found in Brazos County identified, investigation ongoing

No one was injured when a train hit a car in Bryan early Tuesday morning.More >>
One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.
Hit or miss, the Pentagon's attempt to shoot down a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean will mark an important milestone for the missile defense program.
The Killeen Police Department said there was a deadly shooting near Ellison High School.
Democrats don't want to let President Donald Trump forget the day he met with top Russian diplomats at the White House, even as he tries to move past allegations of possible collusion between Moscow and his presidential campaign.