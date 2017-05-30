Body found in Brazos County identified, investigation ongoing

The body of the dead man found early Tuesday morning in Brazos County has been identified.

The man has been identified as Larry Goodman from Brazos County. Goodman will be transported to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing. The lane where the body was found is still closed. The Brazos County Sheriff is asking people to avoid the area.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office found a dead body in the 5000 block of Wilcox Lane Tuesday morning.

Deputies were dispatched out to the area just before 5:00 a.m. for an unknown problem at the time.

When they arrived on scene, they found a Goodman's body.

If you have any information regarding this case, please call the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office at 979-361-4900.

