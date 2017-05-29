Baylor Baseball Earns At-Large Bid to NCAA Houston Regional

The professional golfer was arrested about 3 a.m. in Jupiter, FL.More >>
Baylor baseball earned an at-large bid to the 2017 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship as a No. 2 seed in the Houston Regional, the NCAA announced Monday.More >>
The McLennan Highlanders shined in their opening-round game of the JUCO World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado, with a 10-1 run-rule romp over the Florence-Darlington Tech Stingers from South Carolina.More >>
Frank Deford, elegant award-winning sports writer and commentator, dies at 78.More >>
