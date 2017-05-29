Baylor Baseball Earns At-Large Bid to NCAA Houston Regional

Baylor baseball earned an at-large bid to the 2017 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship as a No. 2 seed in the Houston Regional, the NCAA announced Monday.

The Bears (34-21) garnered their 19th regional selection in program history and first since 2012. BU will face No. 3 seed Texas A&M on Friday at 2 p.m. CT on ESPN 2 at Houston’s Cougar Field. Depending on the result of the first game, BU will face either the winner or loser of the No. 1 Houston vs. No. 4 Iowa matchup in the regional.

Baylor is 43-39 all-time in the NCAA Championship, 36-26 in regionals, 22-13 in neutral regional games and 4-10 in away regional contests. Of the four opponents in the Houston Regional, the Bears have only met one of them in NCAA Championship play – Houston (7-1 BU win in 2001 Houston Regional on May 25).