Property Tax hike is affecting many CTX residents

Residents in Harker heights are reporting huge increases on property tax land valuations.

Property owners are reporting as much as 5,000 percent increases.

Chief Appraiser with the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County Marvin Hahn said they have been made aware of the problem areas.

“We are going to review what we have done in that area on those 50 or so properties and making some final decisions before the appraisal review board meets toward the end of June,” Hahn said.

With the last day to protest coming quickly, property owners are looking to take action before May 31.

Tonight at ten, News Channel 25’s Hunter Davis will speak to a few people that are looking to protest.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.