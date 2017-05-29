Viral video of state trooper father-daughter dance was in honor of child who died of rare cancer

A Central Texas mother is trying to bring awareness to a rare form of brain cancer that killed her daughter five days after she was diagnosed.

Jade Bridlier was born May 28, 2012. According to the website in her honor, Jade bumped the back of her head during a vacation in August of 2016. Later that evening, her eyes started to cross.

Her parents brought her to the ER, and during the course of a few days, Jade had a CT scan and a MRI.

On Aug. 24, doctors learned that Jade had a tumor on the pons area of her brain. She was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, a rare form of brain cancer.

Diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomas are highly aggressive and difficult to treat brain tumors found at the base of the brain. Approximately 300 children are diagnosed with DIPGs each year, usually between the ages of 5 and 10.

The survival rate for DIPG is very low.

According to the website, within two days in PICU, Jade lost the ability to walk, eat, swallow, urinate and talk.

Her last words spoken were, “Mommy, I want to go home.”

Jade passed away on Aug. 29, 2016. She was 4 years old.

After Jade’s death, her mother, Vicky, resigned from her position as Chief Operating Officer at College Station Medical to make spreading awareness of DIPG her job full time.

She founded The Cure Starts Now Central Texas Chapter.

Jade’s father is a Texas State Trooper, so her family began to call her trooper’s angel.

Recently, a video has gone viral of Texas State Troopers dancing with their daughters. The video is of the first event held on May 20 by Vicky’s chapter.

Vicky said that Jade wanted to attend a father-daughter dance before her diagnosis, and her mother told her she could attend the dance when she was 5 years old.

Unfortunately, Jade passed away before she could attend the dance, but her mother was determined to have one in her honor.

In the beginning of the video, you see Jade’s father dancing with her younger sister, Mila. Vicky invited all the troopers that worked with her husband to the dance. In the viral video, you can see all the troopers dancing with their daughters.

Vicky is already planning to host two more events later in the year to spread awareness of DIPG. In September, there will be a golf tournament and a Painting with a Twist fundraiser in California.

To donate, click here.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.