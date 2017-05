Central Texas Honors the fallen during Memorial Day Ceremonies

On Memorial Day, our nation takes time to remember all the people who sacrificed their lives while serving our country. And, people in Central Texas have a chance to pay their respects this Memorial Day as well.

Many special ceremonies for the holiday are being hosted locally by the Veteran’s Land Board to honor the fallen.

The main event will include a presentation of colors by Fort Hood detail, the national anthem, an opening prayer, and remarks from Killeen city officials.

Major General John Uberti, who is the Deputy Commanding General of III Corps at Fort Hood will also be the guest speaker, followed by a wreath laying, 21-gun salute and Taps.

The Memorial Day Ceremony is open to the public:

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Where: Killeen Civic and Conference Center 3601 South W S Young Drive, Killeen, TX 76542

There will also be a smaller event taking place before at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.

That ceremony is meant to pay respects to those who are laid to rest at the cemetery.

Time: 8:00 a.m.

Where: Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 SH 195, Killeen, TX 76542

