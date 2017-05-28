Multiple power outages reported in Bell County - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Multiple power outages reported in Bell County

(Source: Oncor) (Source: Oncor)
BELL COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

Several Oncor customers are without power in Bell County. 

According to the Oncor outage map, over 1,000 customers all throughout the county are experiencing power outages. 

Oncor reports there are over 68 reported outages. 

No estimated time of restoration was listed. 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly