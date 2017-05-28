Baylor advances to the Women's College World Series - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor advances to the Women's College World Series

By Katie Engleson, Sports Reporter
The Baylor Lady Bears have punched their ticket to the Women's College World Series after defeating number two seed Arizona in game 3 of the Tucson Super Regional.

Lady Bears came out on top 6-5.

This is their fourth time advancing in program history, and their first time back to Oklahoma City since 2014. They will play Oklahoma on Thursday.

