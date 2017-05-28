Baylor advances to the Women's College World Series

Takuma Sato gave Andretti Autosport a 2nd consecutive victory in the Indianapolis 500 by holding off Helio Castroneves in the closing laps.More >>
The Baylor Lady Bears have punched their ticket to the Women's College World Series after defeating number two seed Arizona in game 3 of the Tucson Super Regional. Lady Bears came out on top 6-5. This is their fourth time advancing in program history, and their first time back to Oklahoma City since 2014. They will play Oklahoma on Thursday.More >>
