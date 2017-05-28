Northbound Interstate 35 reopened after being shut down due to high water

Northbound Interstate 35 has been reopened after being shut down due to high water.

Troy Volunteer Fire Department was responding to vehicles stuck in the water in the FM 1237 area.

Troy VFD reminds drivers to "turn around, don't drown."

Traffic was being diverted off of exit 306 according to TxDOT. It opened

