Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Falls, Robertson counties

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Falls, Robertson, Williamson and Milam counties until 6:45 p.m.

Flash flood warning issued for Burnet County.

A flood advisory has been issued for Williamson, Falls and Burnet counties. The advisory will expire at 8:15.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Bell, Coryell, Falls, Freestone, Lampasas, Leon, Limestone, McLennan, Milam, and Robertson counties.

The watch expires at 10 p.m

