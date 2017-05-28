First Alert Weather Day for Sunday

Today is officially a First Alert Weather Day for the threat of severe thunderstorms.

A cold front is expected to trigger the development of heavy rain and strong to severe thunderstorms across portions of Central Texas. Storms are anticipated to fire up quickly, and could develop as early as 1:00 to 2:00 PM. Storms will increase in coverage as we move through the afternoon and evening.

All counties across Central Texas need to stay on alert for the threat of severe thunderstorms. Due to an abundance of energy and moisture in the atmosphere, storms will pop up rather quickly. Thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Localized flooding will become more of a threat during the evening and overnight hours, especially across the southern half of Central Texas.

Although the tornado threat is low, a couple of isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out for this afternoon. It will be important to stay weather aware starting this afternoon. Keep your smart phones handy. Our weather team will be sending push alerts to your First Alert 25 weather apps when necessary.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.