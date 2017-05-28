Family safe after house fire in Eddy

A family made it out of their home safely after it caught on fire early Sunday morning.

The fire happened at the home on Christopher Drive in Eddy about 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

A Bruceville-Eddy firefighter said the front of the home was fully engulfed when they arrived. Firefighters were able to put the fire out before it spread elsewhere.

The home is uninhabitable, the firefighter said. The Red Cross was requested to assist the family.

