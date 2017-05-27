Baylor Men’s Golf Tied for Seventh at NCAA Championships

Baylor men’s golf is tied for seventh place at 8-under-par 568 through two rounds at the NCAA Championships. The Bears shot 8-under 280 in Saturday’s second round, helping them climb three spots on the leaderboard.

Baylor hit the course at 6:30 a.m. Saturday to complete the first round that was suspended due to darkness with two to four holes remaining for each BU player. The Bears entered the day at 5-under, but the course’s toughest hole was looming, and No. 17 took five strokes off the team score. BU finished the first round at even-par 288, tied for 10th place and 10 shots back of the lead held by No. 4 Vanderbilt (-10).

The No. 5-ranked Bears started the second round from the 10th tee and came out hot with six birdies over the first two holes. Baylor’s four counting scores combined to shoot 5-under with 10 birdies in the first half of Saturday’s second round. Those same players followed with eight birdies and an eagle on the front-nine to finish with the fourth-best second round score in the 30-team field at 8-under 280. Only No. 6 LSU (-11), No. 16 UNLV (-9) and No. 17 Oklahoma (-9) posted better rounds on Saturday.

Baylor (-8) is six strokes back of the lead held by UNLV (-14), and BU also trails Oklahoma (-13), No. 8 Illinois (-11), No. 20 Auburn (-10), Vanderbilt (-10) and No. 1 USC (-9). The Bears are tied with LSU (-8). No. 3 Oklahoma State (-7) is one stroke back of the Bears in ninth place, followed by No. 18 Virginia (-5), No. 24 Florida State (-2), No. 14 Texas (E), No. 9 Oregon (E), No. 47 UCF (+2) and No. 44 Iowa State (+2) rounding out the top 15.

The 30-team field will be cut to 15 teams following Sunday’s third round, and those 15 teams will continue to Monday’s fourth round of stroke play to determine the eight teams to advance to match play to determine the national champion. The individual national champion will also be determined following Monday’s fourth round.

Baylor’s best round of the day came from junior Matthew Perrine, who carded a 5-under 67 to move into a tie for 14th place at 5-under 139 through two rounds. Perrine began with consecutive birdies on Nos. 10 and 11, but a bogey on No. 17 resulted in his taking the turn at 1-under. He followed with three birdies over his next five holes and made eagle on the 562-yard, par-5 seventh hole.

Senior Hunter Shattuck leads the team at 6-under 138 through two rounds following a second round of 4-under 68. He trails the individual leader, Texas’ Scottie Scheffler (-8), by two strokes. Shattuck was even through 10 holes on Saturday after birdies on Nos. 10 and 14 and bogeys on Nos. 15 and 1, but he played the next six holes at 4-under, sinking birdie putts on Nos. 2, 4, 5 and 7 to finish the day at 4-under.

Freshman Cooper Dossey carded a 2-under 70 on Saturday to finish the day tied for 28th place at 2-under 142. He took the turn at 3-under after birdies on Nos. 10, 16 and 18, and he made eight pars and a bogey on No. 5 on his way back in.

Sophomore Garrett May posted the final second round counting score at 3-over 75. He made birdies on Nos. 11, 14, 18 and 2 and was even-par through 13 holes, but he followed with three straight bogeys before making consecutive pars to finish the round. May is tied for 115th place at 7-over 151 through 36 holes.

Sophomore Braden Bailey recorded a 4-over 76 and is tied for 108th place at 6-over 150 through two rounds. He began with a bogey on No. 10, but moved to 1-under after birdies on Nos. 11 and 14. A tough three-hole stretch heading into the turn resulted in two double bogeys and a bogey, but he played the front-nine at even-par with a birdie on No. 5 and a bogey on No. 8.

Shattuck posted the Bears’ best first-round score at 2-under 70. Perrine and Dossey each shot even-par 72, Bailey counted the final score at 2-over 74, while May carded a 4-over 76.

HIGHLIGHTS

Baylor is tied for second in the 30-team field in par-5 scoring at 16-under 4.60, tied for sixth in par-3s at 1-over 3.03 and tied for 16th in par-4s at 15-over 4.15.

Baylor ranks fourth in the field with 39 birdies, two back of the tournament lead held by Oklahoma.

Matthew Perrine is tied for fifth in the 156-player field in par-3 scoring at 2-under 2.75, tied for 19th in par-5 scoring at 4-under 4.50 and has the Bears’ only eagle of the tournament on the par-5 seventh hole.

Hunter Shattuck is tied for the tournament lead with 12 birdies, tied for ninth in par-5 scoring at 5-under 4.38, tied for 13th in par-3 scoring at 1-under 2.88 and tied for 22nd in par-4 scoring at even-par 4.00.

Cooper Dossey is tied for 13th in par-3 scoring at 1-under 2.88.

Garrett May is tied for 19th in par-5 scoring at 4-under 4.50.

STAT OF THE DAY

6 – Hunter Shattuck made six birdies for the second consecutive round, and he is tied for the lead in the 156-player field with 12 birdies over 36 holes. He’s made birdies on 10 different holes during the tournament – he birdied Nos. 1, 4, 7, 8, 11 and 18 in the first round and Nos. 2, 4, 5, 7, 10 and 14 in the second round.

