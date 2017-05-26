Aggies Fall to Tennessee, 8-1, in Game One of Knoxville Super Regional

The Texas A&M softball team dropped game one of the Knoxville Super Regional to Tennessee, 8-1, Friday night at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

The Volunteers (48-10) took a 3-0 lead, scoring one in the first and two in the second. Tennessee plated the game’s first run on a squeeze bunt before Jenna Holcomb tripled home CJ McClain in the second and later scored on a passed ball.

In the third, the Volunteers put up five runs to lead 8-0. Abby Lockman and Katie Weimer drew back-to-back bases-loaded walks before Aubrey Leach singled up the middle. Holcomb capped off the inning with a RBI groundout to second.

Ashley Walters led off the top of the fifth with a double to left field, her 18th of the season, tying for fourth all-time in a single season. Riley Sartain laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Blake-Ann Fritsch, who pinch ran for Walters, to third before Sarah Hudek dropped in a single to score Fritsch.

Texas A&M (47-11) starter Samantha Show suffered the loss, giving up six runs, five earned, on four hits and five walks with a strikeout. Payton McBride shut down the Volunteers with three strikeouts in four no-hit innings to close out the game.

Tennessee’s Matty Moss earned the win, scattering five hits and a run with two strikeouts.