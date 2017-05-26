Shankle’s NCAA Run Ends in Round of 16

Baylor women’s tennis senior Blair Shankle saw her NCAA Singles Championship run come to an end in the Round of 16 on Friday morning.

Shankle, who is ranked No. 3 nationally and entered the bracket as the tournament’s No. 5 seed, won the opening set 6-4, before falling in the next two, 6-0 and 6-4, for the loss in three sets to No. 19-ranked Ashley Lahey of Pepperdine.

By earning a Top 16 seed in the NCAA Singles Championship and advancing to the Round of 16, Shankle earned her first career singles All-American award. She is a two-time doubles All-American, earning distinction in 2014 and 2015.

The Dallas, Texas, native closes her career with a 109-23 record overall, ranking sixth at Baylor in career singles victories and tied for fourth in singles winning percentage (.826). She also ranks third in program history in doubles wins (99) and seventh in doubles winning percentage (.733).

“It was definitely one of my goals coming in to college to be an All-American in both singles and doubles. Unfortunately, in those first three years it didn’t happen. This year, to walk into the tournament and be seeded basically guaranteed I would be an All-American. It was a big goal, and I’m really happy I got it. It’s been an incredible four years and it’s tough to end it, but I finished what I started. I started in Athens in the Round of 16 as a freshman and I finished in Athens, so it’s crazy how it all came full circle.” – Blair Shankle on earning singles All-American recognition

“These four years have been crazy. So many good things have come out of it, and I couldn’t be more thankful to have gone to Baylor, and to have Joey (Scrivano) as my coach and all of the people on the staff who have helped me here. Baylor has helped me realize my playing potential and going forward, hopefully, I’m able to continue to work and see if I can play professionally. Baylor has been unbelievable and I wouldn’t have made the strides I have athletically and personally if I didn’t come here and be under the leadership and experience the mentorship of the great people around me here.” – Blair Shankle on what her Baylor career has meant to her