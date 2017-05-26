Organization strives to 'carry the load' of those that serve the country

A long journey meant to honor those who serve our country made a stop at Fort Hood Friday.

Carry the Load participants have been walking or riding bikes all the way from Seattle this month in preparation for Memorial Day.

They made it to Fort Hood Friday where they held a rally with the help of the First Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment.

Carry the Load is a national, non-profit that not only recognizes military members but first responders as well.

Travis Mann, a Navy veteran, encourages everyone to join in carrying the load.

"Take the time to think about those that have laid down, ultimate sacrifice, for our freedoms, especially on Memorial Day, but it's great to do it all the time. Carry the load for those that carried the load for us," Mann said.

The Carry the Load participants will continue on from Fort Hood to Dallas where they will meet up with the east coast group for a 20 hour and 17 minute walk, to represent the year 2017, to remember and honor all the fallen on Memorial Day.

