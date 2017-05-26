Former president and musician meet to discuss commitment to saving lives

The former president and rocker met on the Bush ranch to discuss their commitment to saving lives, according to George W. Bush's Instagram.

Bush posted on his account that Bono, lead singer of the Irish rock band U2, stopped by on Friday to discuss the work of several organizations the two were involved in, such as The Bush Center, OneCampaign, and pepfar.

"Bono is the real deal," wrote Bush. "@laurawbush and I are grateful he came to the ranch to talk about the work of [the organizations] and our shared commitment to saving lives in Africa.

U2 is scheduled to play a show at the AT&T stadium Friday night in Arlington.

A post shared by George W. Bush (@georgewbush) on May 26, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.