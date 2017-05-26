Park rangers and doctors stress safety over holiday weekend

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and doctors at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center are stressing the importance of being safe during Memorial Day weekend.

Park rangers will be out at area lake parks making sure people are following the rules while on the water.

Those rules include children 13-years-old and younger wearing life jackets while on a boat and adults having the life jackets readily available.

Park Ranger Erin McGowan has noticed people who don't keep their life jackets in an accessible place.

"We'll ask people to hold up their life jackets and it takes them 30 seconds to get it. That's not going to cut it if something happens to them on the lake," McGowan said.

Dr. Randy Hartman, the physician medial director of the emergency department at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest, stressed wearing life jackets, too.

Hartman also said during May and June, they see more heat-related injuries.

"The temperatures are climbing and our bodies have not acclimated to the summer heat yet. So we don't think about drinking more water. We don't think about applying more sunscreen," Hartman said.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.