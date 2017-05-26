Slideshow: Adopt a dog today! See the available pups! - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Slideshow: Adopt a dog today! See the available pups!

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

Are you looking to add a furry member to your home?

Check out these pups in the Humane Society of Central Texas! 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly