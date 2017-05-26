Battle of Baqubah 10 year reunion to be held in CTX during Memorial Day weekend

The Battle of Baqubah will host its ten year reunion in Killeen during Memorial Day weekend.

It will take place at the Killeen Civic Conference Center on May 27.

The Battle of Baqubah was a a major battle during the Troop Surge in Iraq in 2007, were many soldiers lost their lives.

Many troops will come to Central Texas from all over the nation.

Below is the timeline of the events taking place during the reunion.

The Veterans Portrait Project will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Meet and Greet will be held at 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

The Posting of Colors and Fallen Soldier Tribute will be at 6 p.m.

Dinner and entertainment will begin at 7:15 p.m.

The guest speakers will speak at 7:30 p.m.

The Retire the Colors Social will begin at 10:30 p.m. and end at 11:59 p.m.

