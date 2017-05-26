Texas A&M police welcomes new K-9 officers

The Texas A&M Police Department welcomed two new K-9's for the first time in the department's history.

Jackie is a Belgian Malinois and Tyson is a German Shepherd. Both are two year old and were bred in Europe to be able to detect explosives. The K-9's will be joining their partners Officers Eric Walker and Jonathan Blythe early next year in College Station.

The joint training for the officers and the K-9's took place between June and December.

According to Texas A&M police the cost of each K-9 ranges from $10,000 to $45,000.

The new K-9's will be utilized daily on the Texas A&M campus and in the local community.

