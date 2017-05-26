'Monster' bull frog caught in STX fishing pond

Check out this big guy!
This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.
According to the South Texas Hunting Association, who posted the images on Facebook, said the frog weighed in at 13 pounds.
Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.
No one was injured when a train hit a car in Bryan early Tuesday morning.More >>
No one was injured when a train hit a car in Bryan early Tuesday morning.More >>
One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.More >>
One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.More >>
Egyptian state TV: 23 people, 25 wounded in militant attack on a bus with Coptic Christians south of Cairo.More >>
Egyptian state TV: 23 people, 25 wounded in militant attack on a bus with Coptic Christians south of Cairo.More >>
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.More >>
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.More >>
Republican Greg Gianforte's win in Montana's special election hinged on flaws in both the two major party candidates.More >>
Republican Greg Gianforte's win in Montana's special election hinged on flaws in both the two major party candidates.More >>