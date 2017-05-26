Police: Naked man barricaded on roof is suspect in Thursday shooting of girlfriend identified

The Waco Police Department is searching for a man who shot his girlfriend in the face Thursday night.

The naked man that barricaded himself on top of a Waco home was the suspect in a shooting that left one woman in the hospital.

The naked man that barricaded himself on top of a roof of a home on the 1100 block of Rennick in Waco.

According to Waco police, the man had been there since 7:52 a.m. Friday morning.

Waco PD said the man was involved in a shooting Thursday night where a suspect shot his girlfriend in the face.

The suspect, identified as Alejandro Wise, 24, was taken to a local hospital after officers were able to pull him to safety.

Police said that Wise's tattoos matched the suspect in the late night shooting. They also said that he was not armed.

Wise will be charged with aggravated assault and has a pre-set bond of $200,000.

Nearby school students were being brought inside for a lock out. A lock out signifies that no one from the outside is able to come inside except for parents signing students out. A Waco ISD spokesperson said the students are safe doing work inside of the school.

