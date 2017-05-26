Naked man barricaded on roof of Waco home

A naked man has barricaded himself on top of a roof in a home near Garrison and Rennick in Waco.

According to Waco police, the man has been there since 9 a.m. Friday morning.

Police believe the man may be possibly armed but aren't sure. Police also believe they know the identity of the man.

Rapoport Academy High School students are being brought inside for a lock out. A lock out signifies that no one from the outside is able to come inside except for parents signing students out. A Waco ISD spokesperson said the students are safe doing work inside of the school.

No other details were released at the time.

