Hot Memorial Day Weekend Ahead

Mother nature will crank up the heat across Central Texas starting this afternoon.

Not only will temperatures be on the rise, but so will humidity values. Due to a brisk southerly wind pattern, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico will surge across the area. With additional moisture in the air, temperatures will feel 5 to 15 degrees warmer than they actually read on thermometers.

Below is a look at the heat index forecast for the next couple of afternoons. Folks across Central Texas could feel like they’re experiencing highs in the 105 degree range. It will be important to stay hydrated over the next few days, and limit your time outdoors.

Not only will the heat be a concern, but isolated severe weather will also be possible starting Saturday afternoon. There will be a lot of energy for storms to work with due to the aforementioned temperature (and humidity) forecast. The First Alert 25 Weather Team isn’t anticipating widespread storms due to a strong cap over our area, but the slight threat will be there for some of our far western and northern counties.

As we finish off the weekend, a pretty stormy weather pattern will set in across the area. In fact, storms chances appear in the forecast almost everyday next week.

We’ll make sure to update everyone via the First Alert 25 weather app if any major changes occur in the forecast. For now, expect a hot and humid Memorial Day Weekend.

Stay cool, everyone!

