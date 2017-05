Rosebud's Leticia Vasquez Selected as Special Olympics Summer Games Torchbearer

Rosebud's Leticia Vasquez was selected as one of just six athletes from across the state of Texas to serve as a torchbearer for the 2017 Special Olympics Texas Summer Games. The Games are being held at UT- Arlington's Maverick Stadium. This is the 48th year and the organization's largest competition. Thousands of athletes from across Texas travel to Arlington to participate.

Vasquez is a part of the Falls Education Co-op Cats delegation and will compete in track at the competition. She says, "I was in shock, I was like oh my gosh, really?!" Her Coach, Bobby Gideon, says, "she's been a delight and I'm so glad that she was added to our team, she's a real hustler and she's a good kid."

Vasquez will light the cauldron at the games opening ceremony tomorrow night to officially kick-off the event.