Police reviewing use of force in a video circulating internet

Lampasas Police are reviewing an incident that was caught on camera.

The video, shared by a Lampasas teen, shows another teen being arrested. The details of the arrest or the teens involved were not immediately clear.

In a release, Lampasas Chief of Police Sammy Bailey said it is standard procedure to review use of force incidents when a Lampasas police officer is present.

The video was posted to Twitter Thursday morning.

Warning, the video has some graphic language.

If this isn't police brutality idk what is. My friend was supposed to graduate today but looks like that's not happening ?? pic.twitter.com/9TEjTFYfpl — sydney joy ?? (@sydneeeyjoy) May 25, 2017

