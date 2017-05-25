Police reviewing use of force in a video circulating internet - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police reviewing use of force in a video circulating internet

(Source: Sydneeeyjoy/Twitter) (Source: Sydneeeyjoy/Twitter)
LAMPASAS, TX (KXXV) -

Lampasas Police are reviewing an incident that was caught on camera. 

The video, shared by a Lampasas teen, shows another teen being arrested. The details of the arrest or the teens involved were not immediately clear. 

In a release, Lampasas Chief of Police Sammy Bailey said it is standard procedure to review use of force incidents when a Lampasas police officer is present. 

The video was posted to Twitter Thursday morning. 

Warning, the video has some graphic language. 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly