National relay will be going through Fort Hood and Waco

A local nonprofit is honoring military, law enforcement, firefighters, and all first responders in a national relay.

Carry The Load will be coming through Fort Hood and Waco during its 31 day national relay. It will happen May 26. The team will arrive at Fort Hood at 3 p.m. and depart Fort Hood traveling toward Waco at 5 p.m.

The 31-day, 6,200-mile National Relay is comprised of a 2,100-mile East Coast route from West Point, NY to Dallas and a 4,100-mile West Coast route from Seattle to Dallas.

