City considers regulating unattended drop off donation boxes

The Waco City Council is looking for ways to prevent illegal dumping at unattended donation drop off boxes throughout the city.

Councilman for District 4, Dillon Meek, said some unattended drop off boxes in a vacant property in his district became a place for dumping items such as mattresses earlier this year. He said those items were not picked up for several days, which became an eyesore. Therefore, he reached out to the city to pick up those items and dispose of them.

He said the city is now is looking at whether to prohibit the unattended drop off boxes or to start a permitting process.

During the city council work session on Tuesday, Planning Services Director, Clint Peters said there are about 40 donation boxes in the city and only one of them is for a local organization. He said most of them are from out of town groups, which the city believes are for profit.

