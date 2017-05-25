No. 5 Baylor Baseball Eliminated by No. 1 Texas Tech

No. 5 seed Baylor baseball was eliminated from the 2017 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship by No. 1 seed and No. 3 nationally ranked Texas Tech in a 4-1 decision on Thursday morning at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Bears (34-21) had scoring chances every inning but the Red Raiders’ (43-14) pitching hung tough.

After a two-out double by Shea Langeliers in the first inning and Aaron Dodson single and advancement to second in the second inning yielded no runs for Baylor, Texas Tech took advantage in the bottom of the second. Back-to-back double and a two-run home run by Orlando Garcia put the Red Raiders ahead 3-0.

BU left runners at third in the third, third in the fourth, second and third in the fifth and third in the sixth before scoring in the seventh. T.J. Raguse led off with a single and scored on a double by Richard Cunningham. However, two more runners were left on to end the inning.

TTU answered the run with a solo homer by Cody Farhat in the bottom of the seventh. Then BU left runners at second and third in the eight and second in the ninth.

TTU starter Steven Gingery (9-1) earned the win, giving up no runs on seven hits and three walks with six strikeouts in six innings. Parker Mushinski picked up his fifth save with 1.2 scoreless frames to end the game. BU starter Montana Parsons (5-3) took the loss, allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk with five strikeouts in six innings.

NOTES

*Baylor is 7-9 against ranked teams in 2017. BU is 5-8 in 2017 and 8-12 under Steve Rodriguez against Baseball America ranked teams and 202-300-1 all-time, including a 37-48 mark since 2011. BU is 2-6 this season (lost to No. 4 LSU, 2-1 at No. 6 Texas Tech, 2-1 at No. 6 TCU, lost to No. 3 Texas Tech) and 92-153 all-time against Baseball America top 10 teams.

*Baylor is 0-2 against Baseball America top five ranked teams this season (lost to No. 4 LSU and No. 3 Texas Tech).

*Baylor is 44-49 all-time in conference tournaments and 32-37 at the Big 12 Championship. BU is 28-31 in Oklahoma City in the event, 28-29 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, and 34-39 in tournament format.

*Baylor is 8-17 overall in conference tournament elimination games and 8-12 in Big 12 Championship elimination games.

*Baylor is 5-13 as a No. 5 seed in the Big 12 Championship and made it to the title game in 2003 as a No. 5 seed. Overall, No. 5 seeds are 28-38 in the event and have won it all in 1999 (Nebraska), 2007 (Texas A&M), 2008 (Texas) and 2015 (Texas).

*Baylor is 80-86 all-time against Texas Tech and 5-4 in neutral sites – TTU took two of three from BU in Lubbock earlier this season. The Bears are 4-3 vs. the Red Raiders in the Big 12 Championship.

*Baylor has won 15 of its last 24 games and 10 of its last 15 after going through a stretch of losing eight of 10 games from March 24-April 8.

*Baylor is 14-10 away from Baylor Ballpark this season (12-7 on road, 2-3 in neutral sites).

*Freshman catcher Shea Langeliers has a season-high 17-game on-base streak and season-high 12-game hitting streak as he notched his team-high 19th multi-hit game.

*Sophomore center fielder Richard Cunningham has a 10-game hitting streak.

*Junior infielder Steven McLean had his 11th multi-hit game of the season.

*JUCO junior RHP Montana Parsons has thrown at least five innings with three earned runs or less and three or more strikeouts in 11 of 14 starts this season.

STAT OF THE GAME

9 – The amount of innings in which Baylor had a runner on second base or third base in the game.

QUOTE OF THE GAME

“I thought our guys played well. Unfortunately, the result isn’t what we wanted, but we were facing the one of the best pitchers in the country, one of the best lineups in the country and one of the best teams in the country. It was a great, well-played game. I really like the way we competed.” – Head Coach Steve Rodriguez

WHAT’S NEXT

Baylor will watch the NCAA Baseball Tournament selection show on Monday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPNU to see if the Bears make a regional.