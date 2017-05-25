Police arrest 3 juveniles in connection with 'Fight on Sight Fridays'

Harker Heights police have arrested three juveniles in response to “Fight on Sight Fridays”.

The police department said they are actively searching for others who were involved. The police department is encouraging parents to implore their children to avoid participating, even as a spectator, and to report and identify those involved.

The Harker Heights Police Department said the arrests stemmed from recent Facebook postings from local students about the event.

“Fight on Sight Friday” were students encouraging other students to fight in order to solve problems.

The incidents happened in early May.

