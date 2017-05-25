Crews to remove debris from Lake Brazos Dam - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Crews to remove debris from Lake Brazos Dam

(Source: City of Waco) (Source: City of Waco)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Waco City Council approved to clear the debris clogging up the Lake Brazos Dam this week.

The $750,000 project will clear up the 19,000 cubic yards of debris that accumulated underwater since the dam was completed in 2007.

The project should be complete by the end of September.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly