Here's where CTX gets their brisket - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Here's where CTX gets their brisket

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

Did you know May 28 is National Brisket Day?  

Well, get your stomachs ready because here are the top five locations in CTX cities to get some delicious brisket! 

Let us know where you think the best place is! 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly