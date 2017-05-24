Crews battle flames at abandoned residence

Crews were battling flames at an abandoned residence Wednesday evening.

The incident happened on the 7700 block of Sparta Road in Belton. Crews responded to a fire call at 7:15 p.m.

According to officials on the scene, the residence was abandoned but a lot of items were kept inside that kept relighting the flames.

There were no reported injuries and the fire did not spread to other homes.

