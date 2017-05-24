Dozens of cattle go missing in CTX

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for 48 head of Wagyu steers and heifers.

The animals were discovered missing about two weeks ago.

The steers have tipped horns that resemble roping cattle.

The cattle were last seen in the County Road 103,105, and 106 area.

The Hamilton Sheriff's department believes the cattle could possibly be located along the Leon River area in Comanche County.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of the cattle, you should contact the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at (254) 386-8128.

A reward is being offered for information leading to the recovery of the cattle.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.