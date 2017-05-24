Baylor’s Amy Lee Named Women’s Golf All-American

Baylor women’s golf junior Amy Lee has been named to the Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-America second team. She’s the fourth All-American in program history, joining Hayley Davis, Dylan Kim and Laura Lonardi.

Head coach Jay Goble has now had four different players honored six times as All-Americans in his six seasons leading the program. Davis was recognized in 2012, 2013 and 2015, Kim was selected as a freshman in 2015, and Lonardi was honored in 2016.

Lee broke the Baylor single-season record with a 72.17 stroke average across 35 rounds this season. She recorded four top-five finishes, seven top-10s and 11 top-25s out of 12 tournaments played.

An Orange County, Calif. native, Lee led the team with 17 of 35 rounds at par or better and counted every round toward the team score while in the Baylor lineup. She transferred to Baylor from USC prior to the 2016-17 season and made her BU debut playing as an individual at the Dick McGuire Invitational. A ninth-place finish there launched her into the No. 1 spot in the Baylor lineup for the next tournament, and she would play No. 1 or No. 2 for the remainder of the season.

Lee won a pair of medalist honors, claiming the individual title at the 105-player Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown in October and tying for first place at the 80-player Lady Puerto Rico Classic in February. She also tied for fifth place at the 75-player Betsy Rawls Longhorn Invitational and tied for third place at the 75-player Trinity Forest Invitational.

Lee helped Baylor to eight top-five finishes, including fourth place at the NCAA Athens Regional to earn fourth NCAA Championships berth in program history. She finished in seventh place individually out of 132 players in the NCAA Medal Championships, helping Baylor finish in seventh place in the team standings to earn one of eight spots in match play to determine the national champion.

Lee’s seventh place finish was the second-best individual NCAA Championships result in program history, trailing only Kim’s fourth place at the 2015 Championships. In her quarterfinal match against Stanford’s Madeline Chou, Lee won six holes and halved seven to claim a 6-and-5 victory after just 13 holes, but Baylor fell to the nation’s No. 1 team, 3-2.

BAYLOR WOMEN’S GOLF ALL-AMERICANS

Hayley Davis, 2012

Hayley Davis, 2013

Hayley Davis, 2015

Dylan Kim, 2015

Laura Lonardi, 2016

Amy Lee, 2017

