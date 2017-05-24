JUCO World Series bracket set, games to be live streamed - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

JUCO World Series bracket set, games to be live streamed

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The 10-team bracket is set for the NJCAA Division I Baseball World Series to be held May 27-June 2 in Grand Junction, Colorado.

First-round games begin at 10 a.m. with Cowley (Kansas) versus Wallace-Dothan (Alabama) followed by Southern Nevada versus Wabash Valley (Illinois) at 1 p.m. and Chipola (Florida) versus Crowder (Missouri) at 4 p.m. Dyersburg State (Tennessee) and San Jacinto (Texas) will close out day-one action at 8:30 p.m. The Highlanders’ first-round game with Florence-Darlington Tech (South Carolina) is slated for 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Please note: all game times are Central Time.

The first 17 games will be live streamed on www.njcaatv.com. Championship-round games will be streamed on MLB.com. Visit jucogj.org for live stats, photos, game recaps and more.

  • Baylor Track & Field Rolls Into NCAA West Preliminary Rounds

    Baylor will have a total of 34 entries in the field at the NCAA?West Preliminary Championships, which run Thursday through Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas.

  • Shankle Advances in NCAA Championship

    Baylor women’s tennis senior Blair Shankle advanced to the round of 32 of the NCAA Championship with a two set victory, 6-2, 6-4, in the opening round on Wednesday morning.

  • No. 5 Baylor Baseball Falls to No. 4 West Virginia

    No. 5 seed Baylor baseball fell 11-1 in seven innings to No. 4 West Virginia in the first game of the 2017 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship on Wednesday morning at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Bears (34-20) were unable to overcome the Mountaineers (33-22) big, seven-run first inning. WVU jumped all over BU starter Nick Lewis in the first, scoring seven runs on six hits, two walks and an HBP. The crushing blow came on a two-out, three-run triple by Kyle Gray. The Mountaineers add...More >>
