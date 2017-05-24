JUCO World Series bracket set, games to be live streamed

The 10-team bracket is set for the NJCAA Division I Baseball World Series to be held May 27-June 2 in Grand Junction, Colorado.

First-round games begin at 10 a.m. with Cowley (Kansas) versus Wallace-Dothan (Alabama) followed by Southern Nevada versus Wabash Valley (Illinois) at 1 p.m. and Chipola (Florida) versus Crowder (Missouri) at 4 p.m. Dyersburg State (Tennessee) and San Jacinto (Texas) will close out day-one action at 8:30 p.m. The Highlanders’ first-round game with Florence-Darlington Tech (South Carolina) is slated for 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Please note: all game times are Central Time.

The first 17 games will be live streamed on www.njcaatv.com. Championship-round games will be streamed on MLB.com. Visit jucogj.org for live stats, photos, game recaps and more.