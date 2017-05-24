JUCO World Series bracket set, games to be live streamed

Baylor will have a total of 34 entries in the field at the NCAA?West Preliminary Championships, which run Thursday through Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas.More >>
Baylor women’s tennis senior Blair Shankle advanced to the round of 32 of the NCAA Championship with a two set victory, 6-2, 6-4, in the opening round on Wednesday morning.More >>
The 10-team bracket is set for the NJCAA Division I Baseball World Series to be held May 27-June 2 in Grand Junction, Colorado.More >>
