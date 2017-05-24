Central Texas organization aims to connect veterans to their community

Team Red, White & Blue is committed to serving veterans of the United States Army.

Their mission is to enrich the lives of those that have served our country, by connecting them to our community.

The group puts together runs, walks and game nights throughout the year for veterans to attend.

This nationwide group has a local chapter at Fort Hood and tonight News Channel 25's Hunter Davis is speaking to them about all they do for veterans.

