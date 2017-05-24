Waco City Council member resigns due to 'declining health'

The city of Waco announced Wednesday that a city council member is resigning.

Wilbert Austin Sr. submitted a letter of resignation to Mayor Kyle Deaver, citing "health reasons" being the cause.

Austin told the mayor "it was in his and the City’s best interest that he resign and that the City Council begin the process immediately to fill the vacancy."

City Council will begin accepting applications to fill the vacancy on Thursday, May 25.

Applications for City Council District 1 can be submitted online.

Mayor Deaver released a statement:

Council member Austin has represented the city of Waco and District One admirably over the last 11 years. He has worked hard for his constituents, and he has been a good friend to me and the other members of the council. He is a true gentleman, and we will miss working with him on the city Council.

