City applies for grant to improve intersection where car hit crossing guard

The City of Hewitt applied for a Texas Department of Transportation grant to increase safety at an intersection where a crossing guard was injured after being hit by a car in 2015.

If awarded the $575,579 from TxDOT Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside program grant, the city would add sidewalks in front of Midway Middle School and on Panther Way. In addition, there would be changes to the traffic control system and the signage for the school zone.

The grant would cover 90 percent of the project costs, which means the city would have to pay a little over $53,000 for its completion. In a letter of support, Midway ISD Superintendent Dr. George Kazanas said the district may also be interested in contributing to see this project completed.

In April, the city decided not to apply for the grant because it thought at the time, an engineering study would be required. The city later found out that wasn't the case, so it submitted an application with letters of support from Rep. Doc Anderson, Midway ISD, the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization and a community group called "Mothers of Midway."

The city is expected to find out whether it is awarded the grant within six months.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.