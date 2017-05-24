Hawaiian Falls to host Champions Day for special need families

The Hawaiian Falls water park will host a Champions Day for families that have members with special needs.

It will take place Friday, June 23 and Saturday, Aug. 5. The park is located at 900 Lake Shore Dr.

Champions Day tickets will be sold at the front gate at 10 a.m. on June 23 and Aug. 5.

Those with special needs will be admitted for free from 8:30 a.m. til 10 a.m. Immediate family members tickets will be $10 each, and up to a maximum of four people.

The Champions and their families will have the park to themselves from 8:30 a.m. till 10 a.m. The park will open to the public from 10:30 a.m. till 6 p.m.

“It can be overwhelming for people with sensory issues to process all the stimuli of a waterpark on an average day," the Hawaiian Falls president and CEO Clint Hill said.

More staff will available to help accommodate the Champions and their families.

