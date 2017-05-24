Texas DPS strengthens enforcement during Memorial Day weekend

From Friday May 26, through Monday May 28, the Texas Department of Public Safety will join the law enforcement efforts to help keep Texas roadways safe.

During Memorial Day weekend, DPS troopers will be on the lookout for intoxicated drivers, speeding and seat belt violations.

Last year, Memorial Day weekend was a highly ticketed few days, and troopers are trying to prevent that from occurring again.

DPS also supports the “Click It or Ticket” campaign which runs through June 4, to encourage drivers and their passengers to obey seat belt laws.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.