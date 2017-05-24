Police looking for suspect in storage unit burglary

The Gatesville Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying a suspect in a burglary of a storage unit.

The unit is located at the Hornet Storage at the 104 Magaldi St.

Gatesville Police said the unit was burglarized between April 15 and May 16, and the suspect stole over $1,500 worth of belongings.

The stolen items included two camouflaged compound bows, cases for bows, arrows and cases, and some attachments. Police said Craftsman and Stanley toolboxes, tools and soldering iron was also stolen.

If you have any information about this crime, you can call Centex Crime Stoppers at 1-254-865-8477. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.

