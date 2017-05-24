LEAD Banquet will award $40,500 in scholarships tonight

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce will be awarding $40,500 in scholarships tonight for graduating high school seniors involved in the LEAD program.

This event will take place at the Waco Convention Center and begins at 6 p.m. with scholarships awarded between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

In it’s 10th year, the LEAD program has had 100 percent of the members graduate and go on to some form of higher education.

