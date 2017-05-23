Burger at local restaurant named best of the season

The Whiz Pig hamburger at Captain Billy Whizzbang's in Waco is the Texas Bucket List's burger of the season. The syndicated television show made the announcement on its website Monday.

Owner Trent Neumann says the Whiz Pig has been on the menu at the restaurant on Lake Air Drive for about years. What makes it special is the meat. It's half ground beef and half bacon.

"A friend of mine said he has his deer processed, and it was half bacon and half venison," Neumann said. "I was like, 'man that might be good in a burger.'"

Captain Billy Whizzbang's, customers agree. Kevin King and his family moved to Waco in August, but they've already been to Captain Billy's several times for the Whiz Pig.

"If you haven't tried it put it on your bucket list because this is where you got to come," King said.