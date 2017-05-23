Baylor Baseball player uses major ATV accident as a source of motivation

No. 5 seed Baylor baseball was eliminated from the 2017 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship by No. 1 seed and No. 3 nationally ranked Texas Tech in a 4-1 decision on Thursday morning at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.More >>
Texas A&M second baseman Braden Shewmake was one of four semifinalists named for the inaugural Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award, honoring the top hitter in Texas, the Bobby Bragan Youth Foundation announced Wednesday.More >>
Baylor men’s basketball will play at Florida in the fifth-annual Big 12/SEC Challenge Presented By Sonic.More >>
Baylor Baseball Pitcher Drew Robertson was in an ATV accident in middle school, nearly losing his leg. Moments later, he was rushed to the hospital where he underwent surgery.More >>
