Baylor Baseball player uses major ATV accident as a source of motivation

By Katie Engleson, Sports Reporter
Baylor Baseball Pitcher Drew Robertson was in an ATV accident in middle school, nearly losing his leg. Moments later, he was rushed to the hospital where he underwent surgery.

"You know it was a miracle, they just said it's going to be a long process but however you handle it is how it's going to turn out," Robertson said. 

A month after the accident he was walking, and eight months later, he was playing baseball. Robertson used the accident as a source of motivation.

Robertson won three state titles with his high school and won a national championship with Tyler Junior College.

Robertson grew up playing an infield position, but his accident took a toll on his agility. Therefore, he started working on his pitching and became a pitcher.

"I started working on my pitching and that was basically my first year to try and establish being a pitcher and that's when I realized it really clicked," Robertson said. 

He has since used the accident as a source of motivation. Robertson is with the Baylor Bears in Oklahoma City for the Big 12 Championships.

