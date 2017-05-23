Waco police will host Coffee with a Cop - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Waco police will host Coffee with a Cop

(Source: Waco Police Department/Facebook) (Source: Waco Police Department/Facebook)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The Waco Police department will be hosting its first ever Coffee with a Cop.

It will take place Thursday, May 25 at Shipley's Donuts at the corner of Hwy 84 and Hewitt Dr. from 7:00 am to 9:00 am. 

Several officers will be in attendance for officers and citizens to have an informal greet and meet.

