Shankle Begins NCAA Singles Action Wednesday

Baylor baseball garnered a league-high 15 end-of-season Big 12 Conference honors, including Steve Rodriguez being named Big 12 Coach of the Year and Montana Parsons earning Co-Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.More >>
Baylor women’s tennis senior and Big 12 Conference automatic qualifier Blair Shankle begins 2017 NCAA Division I Women’s Singles Championship play at 8 a.m. (CT) on Wednesday, May 24, at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Ga.More >>
The Texas Sports Hall of Fame announced today that the organization will be recognized on the floor of both the House and Senate Thursday, May 25th.More >>
The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) announced Baylor women’s tennis senior Blair Shankle as the national recipient of ITA Most Improved Senior award on Tuesday.More >>
A trio of Baylor men's tennis players will open play in the NCAA Singles Championship Wednesday at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Ga.More >>
