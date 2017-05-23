Texas Sports Hall of Fame recognized at Texas statehouse

The Texas Sports Hall of Fame announced today that the organization will be recognized on the floor of both the House and Senate Thursday, May 25th.



“We are thrilled to receive this recognition from the state legislature,” said Ed Page, Chairman of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame Board of Directors. “This recognition at the Capitol reconfirms the Texas Sports Hall of Fame as one of the pre-eminent Hall of Fames in the country, and shows the value and esteem with which elected officials across the state hold the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.”



During the 85th Texas Legislative session, the Texas Sports Hall of Fame will be formally recognized as the official state hall of fame, with all of the responsibilities and privileges implied by this designation.



“We are humbled and honored to accept this tremendous recognition from our state legislators for the Texas Sports Hall of Fame,” stated Cooper Jones, President & CEO of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame. “Over 375 Texas legends are inductees here in the Hall of Fame, and our staff and Board of Directors are thrilled to share with them the excitement that this recognition means for our entire organization.”



Joining members of the museum’s staff and Board of Trustees in Austin for the official ceremony will be Texas Sports Hall of Fame inductees Dave Elmendorf (class of 2017), T.J. Ford (class of 2016), Jacob Green (class of 2016), R.C. Slocum (class of 2005) and Ricky Williams (class of 2012).



“The fact that Dave, T.J., Jacob, Coach and Ricky would take time out of their busy schedules to lend their support speaks volumes about how many of our inductees feel about the Texas Sports Hall of Fame,” mentioned Page. “These gentlemen are truly a ‘who’s who’ of sports in the state of Texas, and recognize the importance of the Hall of Fame and the value it brings to the state.”



Since its relocation in 1993, the museum has hosted hundreds of thousands of visitors as well as almost 100 events annually. The museum houses the Texas Tennis Hall of Fame as well as the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame, and in 2010 expanded to include the Red & Charline McCombs Banquet Hall, the Southwest Conference (SWC) wing and the Health, Fitness and Education Center. The Southwest Conference was Texas’ preeminent college athletics conference and was a national powerhouse for most of the century until it disbanded in 1996.



The Texas Sports Hall of Fame encompasses over 35,000 sq. ft. adjacent to Interstate 35 South in Waco, Texas.